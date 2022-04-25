Police in Moncton are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in a quiet residential area in the city's north end.

Codiac Regional RCMP were called to a duplex on Logan Lane at 6:10 Monday morning.

Preliminary information indicated shots had been fired and an individual was injured at the residence, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said.

"An 18-year-old man was shot and was transported to a hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries," Ouellette said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe the safety of the general public to be at risk."

As of Monday evening, police were still on the scene and a tent had been set up over a car outside the duplex.

A portion of Logan Lane is blocked off with police cars, and yellow police tape surrounds the scene.

A tent has been set up over a car in the driveway of a duplex on Logan Lane, in Moncton's north end. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Ouellette said police aren't searching for a specific suspect at this time.

"It's still very preliminary," he said. "These are very dynamic … these type of investigations can move very fast and we're trying to put all the pieces together."

Ouellette noted that police are asking for the public's help.

"We do ask that anyone with information or [who] may have been a witness to this incident" contact the RCMP, he said.