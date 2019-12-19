Woman's body found after house fire north of Fredericton

A 58-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire in McGivney, a settlement 50 kilometres north of Fredericton.

The Northeast District RCMP and the local fire department responded to a call to A Street around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman's body was found inside the residence, and no one else was in the house at the time, police said Thursday.

The woman's name was not released.

Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.