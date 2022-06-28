RCMP identify jewelry believed to belong to Dieppe couple killed in 2019

Police investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying jewelry they believe belonged to a Dieppe couple killed in their home in 2019.

Several items were found in the remains of a fire pit at a home on Route 635, in Lake George, a community located about 45 km west of Fredericton.

According to a news release from the RCMP, police found the items during an investigation of a suspicious fire on May 19, 2020.

Police believe this chain belonged to Bernard Saulnier. (RCMP)

"Based on the initial investigation of the scene, a search warrant was obtained, which led to the seizure of significant amounts of drugs and firearms. During the search of the property, police also found the remains of a fire pit. Several items were recovered from the fire pit area, including a woman's charm bracelet," stated the news release.

"Based on developments in our investigation, we have reasons to believe it belonged to Rose-Marie Saulnier," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "We have spoken to her family about it. We are now appealing to the wider public to help us conclusively confirm it was hers in order to support the investigation."

The bracelet is described as a gold chain-link, 18.5 centimetres long with seven distinct charms attached, which the RCMP describe as follows:

Silver heart, cross and anchor

Winnipeg/Fort Gary Gate

"Mayan"

"Hawaii"

Niagara Falls

Hockey goaltender

"Thank You"

"The bracelet is a deeply personal and unique item. We want to talk to anyone who may be able to help us confirm it belonged to Rose-Marie Saulnier," said Ouellette. "That could be anyone who remembers her wearing it, anyone who has information about the charms, even jewelry stores that might have purchase records."

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were discovered in their Dieppe bungalow on Sept. 7, 2019. (Fair Haven Funeral Home)

Ouellette also said police identified a man's gold chain that may have belonged to Bernard Saulnier.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may be able to positively confirm that Saulnier owned it.

Last month, investigators released photos of a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was seen near the crime scene when the Saulniers were killed.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard and 74-year-old Rose-Marie were found in their home on Amirault Street on Sept. 7, 2019.

Police believe this 2013 Hyundai Sonata was involved in the deaths of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier of Dieppe in 2019. (RCMP)

Police obtained video footage that shows the Sonata at the intersection of Acadie Avenue and Champlain Street in Dieppe on Sept. 7, 2019, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police recovered the vehicle a few weeks later "during an unrelated investigation in Moncton." Investigators later determined the car had been reported stolen from the Fredericton area.

The RCMP said it had reason to believe the car was involved in the homicides of the Saulniers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-506-7267, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.