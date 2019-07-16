RCMP have confirmed the person found dead on the shore of the St. Croix River just outside St. Stephen over the weekend was the 68-year-old woman search and rescue teams had been trying to locate for the last week.

Edith Lorraine Williams hadn't been seen since July 7. Family members reported her missing after she didn't return home from an evening walk.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that "criminality is not suspected in her death."

Members of the St. Stephen Fire Department discovered the woman's body Sunday morning at Todds Point. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and police say they are continuing to look into Williams's death.

More than 250 people searched for Williams after her disappearance. RCMP helicopters, search dogs, boats, and search and rescue teams from across New Brunswick were involved in the search.

RCMP called off a ground search for Williams on Friday.

Cpl. Scott MacKenzie of the St. Stephen RCMP confirmed that Williams's body was recovered on Sunday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Williams, known to friends and family as Lorraine, had lived in the area with her husband for more than four decades.

Family members said her disappearance was completely out of the ordinary given Williams walked the same downtown streets for years, often stopping to pick up cans and bottles.

MacKenzie said he had been in contact with family members and told CBC News they did not wish to speak to media.