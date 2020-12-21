Woman dead and 'multiple crime scenes' in Grand Falls, but few details from police

Police say the death of a Grand Falls woman on Monday is suspicious, and there are "multiple" crime scenes.

Few details, including the victim's name, were available about the death that happened just before noon on Tobique Road in the town almost 65 kilometres southeast of Edmundston.

"We did arrest one individual and that person is incarcerated right now," said Marco Levesque, the deputy chief with the Grand Falls police.

People working in the area heard sirens around 11:30 a.m. A house and Depanneur Leo, a nearby convenience store, have been taped off by police.

Levesque wouldn't provide any further information about what happened, the name of the victim or her relationship, if any, to the person arrested.

"We're really at the base of the investigation right now."

He said the police force would send out a news release in coming days "to explain the circumstances around the incident."