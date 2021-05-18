Police go through timeline of search for missing 14-year-old Bathurst girl

Despite long days and valiant search efforts, Bathurst Police Chief Stéphane Roy said they've been unable to find Madison Roy-Boudreau.

The 14-year-old Bathurst girl was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck on May 11.

During a live-streamed news conference on Thursday afternoon, Roy said police found and seized the Ford Ranger, and spent several days meticulously searching the area where the truck was believed to have been seen after Madison's disappearance.

Roy gave a detailed step-by-step account of the investigation, including a mention of the arrest of 42-year-old Steven Laurette of South Tetagouche, a small community west of Bathurst.

Laurette was arrested and charged with failing to comply with a court undertaking. The police objected to his release and he remains in custody, said Roy.

But he wouldn't say why he mentioned Laurette. He was asked whether Laurette was "a person of interest" in Madison's disappearance, whether he owned the Ford Ranger, and whether Madison's family knows him. Roy declined to provide more details, saying only that Laurette's arrest coincided with the investigation.

Asked why Laurette's arrest made it into the timeline, Roy said, "because the public knows that he's been arrested and they had questions about why he was arrested in the same time period."

Roy said Madison was reported missing by her father at 11:18 p.m. on May 11. Her father said the last time he saw her was at about 7:30 that morning as she headed off to school.

Madison is five foot four inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, camouflage pants and silver shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come ...