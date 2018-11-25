2 hurt as police cars collide in Fredericton
Two Fredericton police officers suffered minor injuries early Sunday after a collision involving two police cars. Officers were responding to an impaired driving call.
On Sunday at about 1:30 a.m., Fredericton police responded to a report of an impaired driver on the south side. That's where the collision occurred.
Two officers were taken the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, where they were treated for injuries and released.
The accident reconstruction team was called to assist. An investigation has been opened and police say no further information is available at this time.