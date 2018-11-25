2 hurt as police cars collide in Fredericton

Two police cars have collided in Fredericton, resulting in minor injuries.

On Sunday at about 1:30 a.m., Fredericton police responded to a report of an impaired driver on the south side. That's where the collision occurred.

Two officers were taken the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, where they were treated for injuries and released.

The accident reconstruction team was called to assist. An investigation has been opened and police say no further information is available at this time.