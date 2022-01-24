Police reopen access to Dr. Everett Chalmers hospital in Fredericton

Access in and around the area of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital was restricted for about two hours Monday evening as police conducted "an ongoing investigation."

Fredericton police responded to the hospital shortly after 5:30 Monday evening, police said in a post on their Twitter account.

They warned of a "considerable police presence" at the hospital and asked the public to avoid the area.

In a post on its Twitter account just before 7 p.m., the force noted that it was conducting an investigation, and access to the area was limited.

Police remain on scene at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. The investigation ongoing. Access is limited to the area. <br><br>We ask that the public refrain from sharing unsubstantiated information. We will share further details when we can. <br><br>Thank you for your cooperation. —@CityFredPolice

In a later tweet just after 8 p.m., they tweeted that they were clearing out of the area, and "access to the area has been restored."

Calls to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on Monday evening were directed to the communications department and went to voicemail, and Horizon Health Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.