Police reopen access to Dr. Everett Chalmers hospital in Fredericton

Access to the hospital was limited by a heavy police presence for about two hours Monday evening.

Public had asked public to avoid area during investigation

CBC News ·
Fredericton police were dispatched to the hospital area around 5 p.m. (Daniel McHardie/CBC file photo)

Access in and around the area of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital was restricted for about two hours Monday evening as police conducted "an ongoing investigation."

Fredericton police responded to the hospital shortly after 5:30 Monday evening, police said in a post on their Twitter account.

They warned of a "considerable police presence" at the hospital and asked the public to avoid the area.

In a post on its Twitter account just before 7 p.m., the force noted that it was conducting an investigation, and access to  the area was limited. 

In a later tweet just after 8 p.m., they tweeted that they were clearing out of the area, and "access to the area has been restored."

Calls to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on Monday evening were directed to the communications department and went to voicemail, and Horizon Health Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

