Man who was in critical condition after Moncton arrest has died

A man who went into medical distress four hours after being arrested on Sunday has died.

The man was arrested on Sunday night in Moncton, RCMP have said, then went into "medical distress" four hours later. Police said he was in critical condition on Monday.

RCMP announced the man's death Friday, but did not say what day he died.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the actions of the officers involved.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate serious incidents that stem from police actions, including death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and "other matters of significant public interest."

Few other details provided

On Sunday, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a "disturbance call" on Evergreen Drive, RCMP said.

When they arrived, "police encountered a man who was detained without incident and taken into custody," a news release said.

"Approximately four hours later, the individual was found to be in medical distress, and was transported to hospital."

RCMP did not share any other details about what happened that night, including what caused the force to refer the case to SIRT.

"Support services have been offered to the members involved in the incident."

The police force also did not say if any officers were suspended or put on administrative duties.