Moncton's $57M police station under construction too small by 2044, report says

A new report suggests a $57-million police station under construction in Moncton will be too small within 20 years and need a multimillion-dollar expansion, even if the area stays with the RCMP.

Consultants reviewed the size of the building as part of a study looking at whether Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview should keep the RCMP or move to a new municipal force.

"The assessment indicates that the regional facility which is under construction is not appropriately sized to accommodate the 2044 projected service needs of either policing model, RCMP or municipal," says a report by Perivale + Taylor and Cornerstone released last week.

The new station on Albert Street is expected to be complete in 2025 and will replace a station on Main Street considered too small and rundown.

WATCH | Is this Moncton police station too small?