Man fled after attempted child abduction in Saint-Léonard, police say

RCMP are looking for a man who tried to abduct two children in Saint-Léonard.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon outside a residence in the community about 43 kilometres southeast of Edmundston.

A man tried to get two children to enter his vehicle, police said in a news release Thursday.

When an adult approached, the man drove off.

Police searched the area for a man fitting the description but were unable to locate him.

The man is described as being tall and slim. He was wearing a blue baseball hat and a blue shirt and was driving a grey vehicle believed to be a Dodge Challenger.

The vehicle had a long antenna and no licence plates.

Anyone with information about the attempted abduction is urged to contact the RCMP.