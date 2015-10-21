Saint John police sergeant accused of falsifying report elects trial by judge and jury

A senior member of the Saint John Police Force charged with attempting to obstruct justice has elected to be tried by judge and jury in the Court of Queen's Bench.

David Kimball of Quispamsis is charged with falsifying a police report, obstruction of justice by providing a false police report, and breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

One of the charges, under section 137 of the criminal code, carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

On that count, Kimball's defence lawyer Nathan Gorham requested a preliminary inquiry.

David Kimball's lawyer, Nathan Gorham, requested a preliminary inquiry. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

A one-day hearing has been scheduled for July 29.

Nova Scotia provincial court judge Alain Bégin presided over Wednesday's hearing in Saint John, speaking to the court by video conference.

The prosecutor, Robert Kennedy, also from Nova Scotia, appeared on behalf of the Crown.

CBC News has requested an explanation from New Brunswick's Department of Justice and Public Safety and Nova Scotia's public prosecutions services.

The charges stem from the officer's actions during an investigation that occurred on April 17 and 18 in Saint John.

New Brunswick RCMP say they reviewed Kimball's actions in response to a complaint from public prosecution services in New Brunswick.

Saint John police confirmed Wednesday that Kimball, a 23-year member of the force, remains suspended with pay, as a result of an external investigation.

Once the criminal court proceedings have concluded, a Police Act investigation will follow.