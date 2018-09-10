Evan Polchies's sentencing on manslaughter delayed

Sentencing of Evan Polchies for manslaughter in the death of Bobbi Martin Jr. was delayed Monday.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this summer instead of going on trial a second time for second-degree murder.

His first trial in January was declared a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

However, defence lawyer TJ Burke told a Fredericton courtroom on Monday that Polchies was not in agreement with the length of the proposed sentence that was arrived at through a joint recommendation.

Burke told Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening that this has never happened to him before.

Burke was unable to contain his frustration when speaking with reporters outside the courtroom.

"Ah, Lord," he sighed.

Burke said the Crown and the defence had an opportunity before the sentencing hearing to decide on a joint recommendation for Polchies's sentence, which was then presented to Polchies to see if he would consent to it.

"That didn't go as planned today," said Polchies

"My client obviously had, in his mind, a different amount of time that he was prepared to serve."

Burke didn't say how long the sentence would have been but said Polchies is "looking at a lot of time."

Death of Bobby Martin

Martin was shot Jan. 26, 2017, at a mini-home park in Lincoln after being lured there by Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey.

Martin, also known as Robert Jones Smith, died of wounds to the leg and groin.

Polchies maintained he fired the shots after Martin came after him with a large hunting knife.

Hachey, 24, who was also charged in Martin's death, was sentenced earlier to seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Polchies will be back in court Sept. 19 at 1:30.