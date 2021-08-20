SUV crashes into northeastern N.B. house, killing woman

A 28-year-old woman was killed when an SUV crashed into a northeastern New Brunswick house Friday morning, RCMP say.

The SUV collided with a house on Route 11 in Pokemouche, about 20 kilometres north of Tracadie-Sheila, at about 1 a.m., RCMP said in release.

The Allardville woman was inside the house and died at the scene.

"A 30-year-old woman who was also in the home, and the driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old woman from Caraquet, were both transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries," the release said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist has been called to assist with the investigation, the release says, and police are still trying to find the cause of the crash.

No other details were available.