Death of 30-year-old woman in Pointe-Sapin ruled a homicide

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman from Saint-Louis-de-Kent as a homicide.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, is one of two people who died after shots were fired on Thursday morning at a business in Pointe-Sapin on the Northumberland Strait.

Her body was discovered inside DJ Marine, a boating supply and service shop in the community about 130 kilometres north of Moncton.

Criminality is not suspected in the death of the second person whose body was found at the scene, according RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu. He was a 42-year-old man from Saint-Charles.

Beaulieu said a firearm was found at the scene, but she wouldn't comment on what happened inside the business.

"We believe that it's an isolated incident and there's no risk for the general public," Beaulieu said in an interview.

"Autopsies are being conducted and the investigation into the deaths is ongoing."

Beaulieu also wouldn't comment on the relationship between the man and woman, saying only that they were "known to each other."

"As for the nature of their relationship, it's still part of the investigation."

Employees say man shot woman, then himself

Beaulieu also said the 42-year-old man was "known to police," but she didn't explain how.

Police were dispatched to DJ Marine on Thursday after a 911 call came in around 7:30 a.m

An employee at the business told CBC News that he knew the man who died and that he always said hello to him in the morning — including the morning before the shooting.

Pointe-Sapin is 130 kilometres north of Moncton. (CBC)

Employees said a man entered the building and shot a woman before shooting himself.

Several onlookers were present on Thursday as police examined the scene, which was marked off with tape.