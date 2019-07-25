2 dead after shots fired at Pointe-Sapin business

RCMP have confirmed two people are dead after shots were fired Thursday morning at a business in Pointe-Sapin on the Northumberland Strait.

Police said they discovered the bodies of two adults at DJ Marine, a boating supply and service shop in the community about 130 kilometres north of Moncton.

No other details about the victims were released.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call came in around 7:30 a.m.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. after shots were fired. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The major crimes unit is investigating, spokesperson Const. Isabell Beaulieu said.

RCMP believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the public.

Several onlookers were present as police examined the scene, which was marked off with tape.