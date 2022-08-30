Rescue mission for teen who fell overboard suspended

The search for a 15-year-old boy who fell out of a fishing boat off Pointe-Sapin on Monday morning has been suspended.

In a social media post, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax said the rescue mission was unsuccessful and will continue with RCMP as a missing person investigation.

The search was suspended at 8 p.m. Monday, a little under 12 hours after crews first got the call.

CBC News has asked the RCMP what happens now.

On Monday, search and rescue crews were combing the waters off the eastern New Brunswick coast looking for the teenager.

A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, three Canadian Coast Guard boats and one Transport Canada airplane were used in the search. About 20 fishermen also helped in the search.

Regretfully, the search was unsuccessful and suspended at 8:00pm AST. The incident will continue with <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMP</a> as a missing person. —@hfxjrcc

Spokesperson Lt.-Cmdr Len Hickey told CBC News that the rescue centre received a mayday call from a 45-foot fishing boat after the boy fell overboard near Pointe Sapin, and people on the fishing boat couldn't find him.

Crews started by searching a 20.5 square kilometre area, then expanded it to 85.7 square kilometres.