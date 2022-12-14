Point Lepreau nuclear plant taken offline after power loss

The Point Lepreau nuclear generating station has been taken offline, following a partial loss of power.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission was informed of the incident Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. and has staff onsite, closely monitoring the situation, according to a news release late Wednesday afternoon..

"At the time of this update, NB Power has not identified any reports of injuries, radiation contamination or spills into environment," said the commission, whose mandate includes protecting health, safety, security and the environment.

N.B. Power says further assessments are underway to perform the maintenance required to reconnect the station to the grid.

"This work poses no risk to employees, the public or the environment," it said in a news release.

Point Lepreau is a 660-megawatt nuclear generating station and a major contributor to New Brunswick's electrical grid.

Its operating licence was renewed by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission in June for 10 years. N.B. Power had sought an unprecedented 25-year licence renewal.