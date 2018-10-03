Developer PMV puts some Saint John properties on the market

Besieged developer PMV has listed three Saint John apartment houses it either owns or manages on the real estate market.

The move comes as the city gets closer to demolishing several other vacant PMV buildings under its dangerous buildings and structures bylaw.

One of the listed properties is an historic two-storey, five-unit building at 9 Peter St. with an assessed value of just $17,500.

Over the past several months, work done by PMV Canada on the mansard roof building, which is more than 100 years old, has included new windows, the installation of heat pumps, and a complete exterior paint job.

The building is one of 47 properties purchased in 2016 by PMV after former owner, Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd., went bankrupt.

We've only got so much money we can invest at any given time. - Dave Loten, PMV Canada

In 2017, it was transferred to another company, PMT Investment Inc., which shares an address with PMV Canada on a residential Street in Fredericton.

The asking price is now $275,000.

Two other buildings now listed are at 147 and 151 Orange St. in the city's central peninsula.

Both wood-frame buildings are still owned by PMV Canada.

The company is asking $85,000 for the four-unit at 147 Orange and $75,000 for the two-unit next door at 151.

At the time of purchase in October 2016, PMV Canada promised to renovate many of the 47 residential properties and demolish a handful that are in poor condition.

Frustrated with city

A new exterior paint job sets off exterior trim work on this PMT Investment Inc. property at 9 Peter Street. (CBC)

Several of the buildings picked up in the package deal were vacant and boarded up and remain so today, while PMV workers have concentrated renovation efforts on some of the more valuable buildings with better income potential.

Dave Loten, the chief operating officer for PMV Canada, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

But in a conversation with CBC News in September, Loten expressed frustration with city officials for pushing the company to move more quickly on renovations and demolition.

"A lot of people like to bust on us thinking we're not doing enough," Loten said. "We've only got so much money we can invest at any given time.

"It's a problem that the city's created and they want someone else to solve it for them and spend all their money. And they don't expect that person to make the return. It's ridiculous."