City of Saint John cracks down on developer PMV

After an eight-month tussle, the City of Saint John is cracking down hard on Fredericton developer PMV Canada, lining up seven of the company's north end apartment houses for demolition.

The city took down another north end PMV building in May.

Formal notices to comply could be seen stapled to the doors of three buildings at 105 to 117 Main St., three nearby at 80-88 Metcalf St., and another building at 125 Victoria St. on Wednesday.

A notice to comply is usually the final step before city council is asked to approve demolition.

All seven of the century-old wood frame buildings are vacant and boarded up.

Their assessed values range from $2,800 to $31,200.

The city's move has created a stir in the neighbourhood, where residents have watched the buildings slip into ruin over the past several years.

Neighours Latoya Grant and Rita Bilton stand in front of a vacant PMV Canada building on Main Street. They are relieved to see a notice to comply issued on the building.

Latoya Grant, who lives immediately next door to the Main Street buildings, said she was relieved to see the notices.

"I'm hoping it is a sign that they're going to come down because I really want them gone. It's a fire hazard. It's too close."

Grant said young people have been into the buildings on numerous occasions. She believes it is just a matter of time before there's a fire, and with the three buildings linked, it would be difficult to keep the flames from spreading.

Acquired after bankruptcy

The apartment houses are seven of 47 buildings purchased in 2016 by PMV Canada Inc., a company based in Fredericton.

The company picked up the buildings after former owner, Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd., went bankrupt.

At the time, PMV Canada promised to renovate many of the buildings and demolish a handful that were in poor condition.

But while the company did renovation work on some of its more profitable rental properties, the collection of north end structures was left largely untouched.

Some 'just not saveable'

Rita Bilton, who lives nearby, believes PMV had good intentions at the outset.

"The new owners' people, they're trying to do their best, I guess, but it just seems like a slow process," said Bilton.

"Some of [the buildings] are just not saveable. There's just too much damage inside, outside, and whatever."

Repeated efforts Wednesday to reach PMV Canada CEO Dave Loten were not successful.

In May, he accused city officials of being too quick to issue enforcement orders and threatened to pull out of the city.