Developer PMV Canada's footprint in Saint John is fast shrinking.

The company has sold off some its residential properties in recent weeks even as city-hired contractors continued to demolish others under the dangerous and dilapidated buildings bylaw.

On Tuesday an excavator and chain of tandem dump trucks removed three wood-frame, PMV-owned apartment houses at 105, 111 and 117 Main St.

On Monday night, city council approved demolition of three of the company's other buildings at 13 Albert St., 120 Main, and 131 Victoria.

No one from the Fredericton-based company turned up at the council meeting to contest the motion.

PMV's chief operating officer, Dave Loten, told CBC News on Tuesday that he did not know about the decision to take down the buildings.

"Which ones?" he asked.

A four-unit PMV Canada apartment house at 31-33 Kennedy St. in Saint John's old north end. The building is listed for sale for $49,000. (Google)

In the last week of November, PMV sold off two apartment houses at 147 and 151 Orange St. for $90,000 and $17,250, respectively.

Another building at 125 Victoria St. sold for $25,000, and Loten said the sale is pending on a fourth, at 135 Victoria.

A four-unit PMV building at 31-33 Kennedy St. is listed on MLS for $49,000.

"We'll sell whatever somebody wants to buy and we'll stay [in Saint John] as long as we own property," said Loten. "We're fed up with Saint John. They don't want to work with developers."

Loten claimed there is not a large enough police presence in the old north end neighbourhood where many of the company's buildings are located.

'We'll stay as long as we own property,' says PMV Canada's Dave Loten. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

That, he said, is driving away tenants who could make the buildings profitable.

The apartment houses are among 47 properties purchased in 2016 by PMV Canada Inc.

The company picked up the buildings after the former owner, Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd., went bankrupt.

At the time, PMV Canada promised to renovate many of the buildings and demolish a handful that were in poor condition.

Developer's 'modus operandi'

The announcement sparked hope for a revival of the old north end neighbourhood, which has many architecturally interesting buildings, its own St John River waterfront, and is within walking distance of the city's uptown office towers.

But while the company did renovation work on some of the more profitable rental properties, the collection of north end structures was left largely untouched.

Coun. Donna Reardon said she doesn't understand why the company would buy the buildings, do nothing with them, and allow them to be demolished by the city.

"I don't get this," Reardon said. "I don't know how to break that cycle but it's so prevalent with PMV. That seems to be their modus operandi."