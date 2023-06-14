New plaza, welcome centre by Saint John Harbour won't include Barbour's General Store

A welcome centre and plaza are planned for the foot of King Street in Saint John, where the Barbour's General Store has long been a tourist attraction but is now to be demolished

"We're really trying to make a lot of our outdoor spaces four-season," Ian Fogan, the city's commissioner of utilities and infrastructure, said in an interview about plans for the plaza.

When looking at the space, the city was thinking about more than a tourism centre, he said, and imagined a welcome centre as well.

"Almost like a concierge kind of service? A one-stop kind of place where people can go get information, you know, lead them into different directions."

The Barbour's store, an authentic building from the late 1860s, was given to the city in 1967 by the founder of G. E. Barbour as part of Canada's Centennial celebrations.

Ian Fogan, the City of Saint John's commissioner of utilities and infrastructure, says the next steps for the project will be working with Barbours on the removal of the building before a temporary park is installed in its place. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

While operated by the city, the building was owned by G. E. Barbour. It has been a tourist centre and retail store, but a fire in January 2022 badly damaged the building.

Fogan said that while working with the building's owners, it became apparent that repairs and repurposing the building were going to be too expensive. The owners indicated the building will be demolished, he said.

G.E. Barbour Inc. did not respond to an email or phone call to confirm this.

A map, presented by Acre Architects to Saint John council, shows the traffic flow around the site of the planned welcome centre and plaza. (City of Saint John)

The city hired Acre Architects in Saint John to design the welcome centre.

"We have our own locally owned … award-winning architects that have an office kitty corner from this location," Fogan said. "So they get to look at it all the time. We figured who better to design a new space than somebody who has to see it out the window?"

Acre is calling the design "The Eddy." Eddy means a circular movement of water, forming a small whirlpool, and Acre co-founder Monica Adair said this relates to how the site functions.

"That site is so unique, because you have everybody coming in at that spot," Adair told Information Morning Saint John.

"You can't leave the peninsula without having kind of touched it. And it's this great moment where all this culture and people have this chance to culminate in the heart of our city."

Acre Architects co-founder Monica Adair believes that the new welcome centre and plaza could be 'a new cherished landmark for Saint John — one that everybody would fight to keep and cherish and call our own.' (Kelly Lawson)

She said she grew up going to the Barbour's General Store, so there's a lot of nostalgia involved. But she believes that with the demolition of the building comes an opportunity to create "a new cherished landmark for Saint John — one that everybody would fight to keep and cherish and call our own."

Fogan said he isn't sure yet what the price tag will be on the new plaza and it will depend on what elements are needed. These will be decided in conversations with Envision Saint John over the next several months.

But he said as of now, $2 million has been set aside in the 2023 and 2024 capital budgets.

The next steps for the project will be working with the Barbours on the removal of the building, helping to preserve any pieces they want to, said Fogan.

Once the building is gone, Fogan says, a temporary park designed by Brackish Design Studio and seen in this concept plan will be installed at the site. (City of Saint John)

Once the building is gone, he said a temporary park, designed by Brackish Design Studio, will be installed in the site, probably in July.

Fogan said he'd like to see the completed plaza open in 2025, with construction beginning in 2024.