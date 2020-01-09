Sackville woman pleads guilty to theft from playschool

What was scheduled as a two day trial ended in about 10 minutes after Marie Lysianne Steeves changed her plea to guilty of theft over $5000 in a Moncton court room Thursday.

The Sackville woman, 44, was a member of the board and treasurer at the not-for-profit organization, Playschool Inc., during the nearly six year period when the money was stolen.

Allison Butcher, director of the playschool, wouldn't give the exact total of the group's losses but said it was in the tens of thousands.

"Massive, massive amounts in my mind."

Brian Murphy, Steeves defense lawyer, said his client isn't doing "too well." He said she is suffering from, "significant mental health issues, as are so many of the issues in this building behind us these days." (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Steeves stood briefly while being addressed by the judge. She didn't speak during the court proceedings and didn't respond to a request for comment afterwards.

Steeves is being represented by Brian Murphy, who told the judge, "She has made quite a few efforts to pay restitution."

After court, he declined to say how much money has been repaid, but said it was "significant."

Murphy said, "what's really happening here is that this person, my client, has significant mental health issues that resulted in these incidences and she's trying to make things right."

"She's on the road to realizing what happened and getting some help for it," said Murphy.

Restitution

Allison Butcher said restitution is a good thing, but said on it's own, paying the money back, "isn't a logical consequence."

The charge of theft over $5000 comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The playschool was at risk of closing in the spring of 2019, but Butcher said parents and the wider Sackville community were able to raise enough money to keep the doors open.

Allison Butcher, head teacher and director of Playschool Inc. in Sackville, says the group was able to raise enough money to keep the school open. But she said, “we’re not out of the woods by any means, it will be a very long time, if ever, that we are able to recoup what’s lost.” (CBC)

Butcher said the school has 39 children in three classes, and is now doing well.

But she's finding the process of seeking justice long and drawn out.

"It made it difficult to do our job all of last year and continues to be a strain."

Sentencing

Steeves is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9. Victim impact statements are expected to be entered into the court record at that time.

Brian Murphy requested a pre-sentence report and said he'd also be presenting "medical evidence."