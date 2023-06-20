Unclear fate of Fredericton Playhouse worrisome, says heritage group

A Fredericton heritage group is speaking out about the unsettled future of the Playhouse building, long part of the capital city's downtown landscape.

The City of Fredericton has finalized details for the performing arts centre that will replace the Playhouse, which has faced mechanical and structural problems for years.

Jeremy Mouat, president of the Fredericton Heritage Trust, is concerned the grey-brick building, which opened on Queen Street in 1964, will be torn down or sold off.

"It's a city landmark building … I think it's important to recall that it was the last gift from Lord Beaverbrook to the community," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

Mouat said he would like to see the building turned into a place where local arts can be "incubated."

"Beaverbrook said his intention was to help the people of New Brunswick become artistically receptive and productive. … It would be a great thing to imagine a building could assist in that project," said Mouat.

Jeremy Mouat, president of the Fredericton Heritage Trust, says he's concerned the original Fredericton Playhouse building will be torn down or sold off. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Mouat said that ideally, consultations about what should happen with the Playhouse would be done in a form of a competition, where New Brunswickers send in their ideas.

Mouat said these consultations would be best led by an impartial party outside the city and local heritage organizations.

At the end of its life

Tim Yerxa, executive director of the Playhouse, said the building is simply at the end of its usable life.

Yerxa said the Playhouse holds a lot of memories and is located at a significant civic address, but he's excited to have a new performing arts centre that will better host the current needs of the community.

Tim Yerxa, executive director of the Playhouse, says the building was poorly built in 1964 and would be too expensive to repair. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The Playhouse was designed to look older than its age, said Yerxa, which can be confusing today when people talk about the building's historical value.

He said the building was built cheaply and in a way that makes it difficult and expensive to renew.

"These were not our finest hours of building public infrastructure in this country," Yerxa said.

Yerxa would not talk about his personal hopes for the future of the Playhouse building.

Information Morning - Fredericton 10:15 Save the Playhouse A group of heritage advocates says it's worried about the city replacing the current Playhouse on Queen Street, without considering the historical value. Vanessa Blanch spoke to Jeremy Mouat with Fredericton Heritage Trust.

In a statement to CBC News, city spokesperson Wayne Knorr said the plan is to divest the Playhouse once the new performing arts centre is built.

The funding model for the new centre involves selling the Playhouse building at market value, which currently stands at $2.3 million.

Knorr said Mayor Kate Rogers has said the community will be consulted when it comes time for the Playhouse divestment.