A 71-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving collided with a utility pole along Route 385 north of Plaster Rock on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the crash site in Blue Mountain Bend shortly after 6 p.m., the RCMP said in a statement.

The man, from McLaughlin, also in the Plaster Rock area, went off the road and hit a pole, leading to his car catching fire, police believe. He died soon after

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The Plaster Rock Fire Department arrived to help put out the fire.