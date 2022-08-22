Planes can't find entangled whale in search Wednesday

Planes and boats searched the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Wednesday, looking for a young North Atlantic right whale entangled in rope and other gear.

An airplane saw the right whale calf known as 3720 last weekend, 48 nautical miles east of Shippagan, trailing fishing rope and buoys.

Whale expert Philip Hamilton of the New England Aquarium said lots of challenges come with finding a whale such as this one, which had previously been spotted in March off Provincetown, Mass.

"It's not too uncommon for an entangled whale to be seen once and then not seen again," Hamilton, who works at the aquarium's Anderson Cabot Centre for Ocean Life, said in an interview Wednesday.

The whale is likely in pain and moving around, so it's possible it is no longer in the gulf, Hamilton said.

And when spotted, right whales are usually not submissive, making a rescue effort even more difficult, he said.

"There's some whale species that are a little bit more docile and sometimes they'll actually stop and let people work on them," he said. "That is almost unheard of for right whales, regardless of their age."

The New England Aquarium matched the entangled whale to one born in 2021.

An estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales remain, the federal Fisheries Department has said. Just a few years ago, the estimated number was about 400.

In recent years, changing water temperature and redistribution of plankton have shifted the whales to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where they are less protected from fishing gear entanglements and ship strikes — their leading cause of death.

In the past, they'd spent summers in the northern Gulf of Maine, Bay of Fundy and Roseway Basin, south of Cape Sable Island.

In 2019, 10 right whales were found dead in Canadian and United States water. In 2020, two right whale deaths were recorded, and in 2021, two more. No deaths have been recorded in 2022.