Small plane makes emergency landing on highway near Confederation Bridge
No one injured, plane sustained minor damage after student pilot encountered 'mechanical issue,' say RCMP
A student pilot from the Moncton Flight College was forced to make an emergency landing on Route 16 near the Confederation Bridge on Monday afternoon after his small plane encountered a "mechanical issue," say Sackville RCMP.
No one was injured and the two-seater plane sustained minor damage, said Sgt. Paul Gagné.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Bayfield at around 12:45 p.m. by a passing truck driver.
It's normally a "fairly busy" stretch of the two-lane, undivided highway, but there wasn't a lot of traffic at the time, said Gagné.
"The caller even [saw] the pilot get out and give the thumbs up saying he was OK," he said.
The plane — a Diamond DA20-C1 — blocked one lane until about 2:15 p.m. when crews managed to roll it into a nearby parking lot.
The pilot, who is in his early 20s, was alone at the time, said Gagné.
Transport Canada was notified.