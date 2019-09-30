A student pilot from the Moncton Flight College was forced to make an emergency landing on Route 16 near the Confederation Bridge on Monday afternoon after his small plane encountered a "mechanical issue," say Sackville RCMP.

No one was injured and the two-seater plane sustained minor damage, said Sgt. Paul Gagné.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Bayfield at around 12:45 p.m. by a passing truck driver.

It's normally a "fairly busy" stretch of the two-lane, undivided highway, but there wasn't a lot of traffic at the time, said Gagné.

"The caller even [saw] the pilot get out and give the thumbs up saying he was OK," he said.

The plane — a Diamond DA20-C1 — blocked one lane until about 2:15 p.m. when crews managed to roll it into a nearby parking lot.

The pilot, who is in his early 20s, was alone at the time, said Gagné.

Transport Canada was notified.