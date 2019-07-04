Pilot dead after plane crashes into field outside Sussex

A 67-year-old pilot is dead after the plane he was flying crashed into a field outside Sussex this week.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the airport. The owner of the airstrip noticed the crashed plane in the field.

Sussex RCMP Sgt. Jim MacPherson said the New Brunswick man was flying a single-engine dual-seat private aircraft.

The plane crashed a short distance from the private airstrip at 121 Marshall Hill Rd. in Wards Creek, south of Sussex.

"The pilot was the only person on board and was deceased at the scene," MacPherson said.

The pilot, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries, he said.

Police wouldn't say where he was flying to or from.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

MacPherson said the plane, a CH750, sustained front-end damage, but he wouldn't elaborate.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are travelling from Dartmouth, N.S., to investigate.