More details released about plane forced to land near Confederation Bridge
Plane made abrupt landing on Sept. 30 after engine stopped
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released further details about a small plane that was forced to land on Route 16 near the Confederation Bridge last September because of engine problems.
The plane made an emergency landing around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 after its engine stopped.
The plane was from the Moncton Flight College.
The safety board's report said an inspection by the college found a "faulty engine fuel distribution manifold," which has been replaced.
The inspection also found an issue with the electrical connection to the fuel pump, which was also fixed.
The plane's right wing collided with a sign post on the edge of the highway.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but the pilot was not injured.
CBC News has reached out to the Moncton Flight College for comment, but has yet to receive a reply.
