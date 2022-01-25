Small plane forced to pull up to avoid snowmobiles crossing the runway

It could have been a lot worse, said Matthew McLatchy.

The president of the Woodstock Flying Association said a pilot had to throttle up to avoid two snowmobilers crossing the runway on Saturday.

McLatchy got the whole thing on video and posted it on YouTube.

The video shows two snowmobilers approaching the end of the runway. They stop briefly as a small plane approaches in the distance, but they stop behind a stand of trees. McLatchy can be heard praising the drivers — just before they accelerate onto the runway.

As the first machine emerges on the runway from behind the trees, the pilot throttles up briefly, explained McLatchy.

He said a less experienced pilot might have had to pull up and circle around to make another attempt at a landing. But in Saturday's case, the pilot was able to pull up briefly before continuing the landing farther down the runway.

McLatchy said the incident could have had tragic consequences.

"If you get hit by a car on a snowmobile, you hit the bumper and bumpers are … designed to squish and you'll probably be hurt, but not dead.

"Propellers spin very quickly. You get hit by a propeller, and that's it. There's really no surviving that."

McLatchy, who also teaches flying, has had near collisions in the past, although none as close as Saturday's. He said it's been an ongoing issue at the site.

For many years, the local snowmobile club has used part of the runway for its trail system. In fact, until this winter, the snowmobile trail ran straight down the centre of the runway, said McLatchy.

That was when there were only a couple of pilots flying in the winter. But as more pilots started adding skis to their planes, the snowmobile club was asked to move its trail to the side of the runway. There are still some users who cross the end of the runway, as the two in the video did.

No one was available to comment at a number listed on Facebook for the local snowmobile club, the Woodstock Trailmakers.

Greg Grant, the local director of the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, said the designated snowmobile trail does not cross paths with planes landing or taking off.

His advice to operators is, "Stay on the designated snowmobile trail …because it does not cross the runway, and it's clearly marked."

Matthew McLatchy, president of the Woodstock Flying Association, videotaped a near collision on Saturday between a small plane and two snowmobiles crossing the runway. (Submitted by Matthew McLatchy)

McLatchy said it's still possible for snowmobilers to cross the runway, and they're welcome to do so, but he's asking them to stop and only proceed if there are no planes approaching.

He said he was able to speak to the snowmobilers involved. He said they reached out to him to "give their side of the story."

They said they did stop but didn't see the airplane.

McLatchy said he isn't sure how they missed the plane, "but for whatever reason, he picked the absolute wrong moment to scoot over right in front, and the pilot had to adjust his flight path to avoid hitting them."