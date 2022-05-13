RCMP seized homemade pipe bombs, bomb-making equipment, weapons and ammunition during a noon-hour raid on a home in Moncton on Thursday.

Police say an investigation has been underway for some time and led to a search warrant being executed at around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Elmwood Drive.

Multiple units of RCMP detachments from both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were at the scene on Thursday when the search was conducted.

The search led to the seizure of more than half a dozen homemade pipe bombs, as well as components for building additional devices, nine unsecured firearms, including several restricted and prohibited weapons, and ammunition, Codiac Regional RCMP said in a news release.

A 40-year-old Moncton man was arrested at the scene and later released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 12, 2022.

No one else was in the home at the time, RCMP said.

No risk to public at any point: RCMP

The seizure is one of the most "significant" the RCMP's explosives unit has seen in a long time, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante said Friday.

She noted that the Elmwood Drive home is in a residential-business area and that there are two schools within a three-kilometre radius of the home.

In the release issued late Friday afternoon RCMP said there was no risk to the public at any point during the operation.

"Members took every precaution during the execution of the search warrant, including making sure we had the expertise on site to deal with any items found," Staff-Sgt. Mario Fortin of the Codiac RCMP said in the release.

The investigation is continuing.