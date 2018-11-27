Codiac RCMP ask the public to avoid Pine Tree Mini-Home Park in Moncton

The Codiac RCMP are asking the public to stay away from Pine Tree Mini-Home Park in Moncton early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Dan Poirier said police responded to a call at a mini-home in the area around 4 a.m. and have since set up a perimeter around the area.

"We're asking at this time for the public to stay away from the area so that the first responders can do their job," he said.

"We are taking precautions in the area in order to ensure the safety of the people living close to there."

Poirier said the situation is ongoing and wouldn't say why the public should stay away.

"It's an ongoing investigation and we're doing all we can to resolve this situation safely and peacefully," he said.

Poirier said there haven't been any reports of injuries at this time.

Paramedics and the Moncton Fire Department are also on scene as a precaution. Poirier said he's unsure how long first responders will be on scene.