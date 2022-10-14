Ann's Eye: The meaning of a First Nation's school name

The Wulastukw Wolokehkitimok school in Pilick, Kingsclear First Nation, is a place where children learn more than just the standard curriculum.

Students also learn about their language and culture, and the reason behind the school's new name, which translates to "a place of holistic learning."

The community unveiled the new name on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school. The same day, Chief Gabby Atwin announced the community's official language is now Wolastoqey.

CBC hired Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey woman and photographer, to gather images from the ceremony. Here are some of the photos she took.

Principal Ramona Solomon, a granddaughter of Charles Solomon, called the day historic. For her, the legacy of residential schools and day schools makes it vital that the community’s children learn the Wolastoqey language. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Kingsclear First Nation Chief Gabby Atwin said it was a wonderful day for the community, and that students are already learning to speak the Wolastoqey language. 'We have to bring our language back to our communities,' he said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

A sacred fire burned during the naming ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Elders say the school’s new name also means to 'think, love, and learn in our language' as students are taught in Wolastoqey. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Children sang and drummed as part of the naming ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)

As the school's new name was unveiled, Chief Gabby Atwin announced the community's official language is now Wolastoqey. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Students are greeted by objects from their culture as they enter the school. (Ann Paul/CBC)