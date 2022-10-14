Ann's Eye: The meaning of a First Nation's school name
The Wulastukw Wolokehkitimok school in Pilick, Kingsclear First Nation, is a place where children learn more than just the standard curriculum.
Ann Paul captures a renaming ceremony in photos
Students also learn about their language and culture, and the reason behind the school's new name, which translates to "a place of holistic learning."
The community unveiled the new name on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school. The same day, Chief Gabby Atwin announced the community's official language is now Wolastoqey.
CBC hired Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey woman and photographer, to gather images from the ceremony. Here are some of the photos she took.
