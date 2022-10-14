Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Photos

Ann's Eye: The meaning of a First Nation's school name

The Wulastukw Wolokehkitimok school in Pilick, Kingsclear First Nation, is a place where children learn more than just the standard curriculum. 

Ann Paul captures a renaming ceremony in photos

Ann Paul · CBC News ·
Wolokehkitimok means 'a place of holistic learning.' For Pilick community members, the new name reflects a school that will incorporate all aspects of their culture, from land-based learning to language revitalization. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Wulastukw Wolokehkitimok school in Pilick, Kingsclear First Nation, is a place where children learn more than just the standard curriculum. 

Students also learn about their language and culture, and the reason behind the school's new name, which translates to "a place of holistic learning." 

The community unveiled the new name on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school. The same day, Chief Gabby Atwin announced the community's official language is now Wolastoqey.

CBC hired Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey woman and photographer, to gather images from the ceremony. Here are some of the photos she took.

Principal Ramona Solomon, a granddaughter of Charles Solomon, called the day historic. For her, the legacy of residential schools and day schools makes it vital that the community’s children learn the Wolastoqey language. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Kingsclear First Nation Chief Gabby Atwin said it was a wonderful day for the community, and that students are already learning to speak the Wolastoqey language. 'We have to bring our language back to our communities,' he said. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A sacred fire burned during the naming ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Elders say the school’s new name also means to 'think, love, and learn in our language' as students are taught in Wolastoqey. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Children sang and drummed as part of the naming ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)
As the school's new name was unveiled, Chief Gabby Atwin announced the community's official language is now Wolastoqey. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Students are greeted by objects from their culture as they enter the school. (Ann Paul/CBC)
The Pilick community hopes to someday have early childhood and adult immersion language classes so more people can learn Wolastoqey. (Ann Paul/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ann Paul

Photojournalist

Ann Paul is a Wolastoqey woman. Her name is Monoqan, meaning rainbow. She is a mother, a daughter, an auntie, a dancer, a singer, and a teacher. Using her camera, she brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick.

    With files from Oscar Baker III

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now