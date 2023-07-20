Pilick First Nation hosts first-ever Pride celebration, with some pleasant surprises
Pride party includes dancing, song and 2-spirit education
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
When Pilick First Nation decided to have its first-ever Pride celebration, organizers weren't sure if many people would show up.
They were pleasantly surprised.
A good number of people attended the Pride celebration in June. Aside from a barbecue and a bouncy castle for kids — the organizers wanted to involve children to show them its normal to be around Pride — the event had all the features of an Indigenous celebration: smudging, prayer, dancing and song.
Those activities are included in any Indigenous celebration; why would Pride be any different? Ann Paul asked.
"If there's more people talking, there's more people out there who are available for them to go to," she said. Before, everybody was quiet so they didn't know who to talk to. They didn't know this person was safe to talk to."
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see Pilick First Nation's Pride through Ann's eyes.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.