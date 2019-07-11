Owner of clinic saw no 'red flags' from massage therapist who recorded clients

The owner of a Fredericton massage therapy clinic where Pierre Wust filmed secret videos of his clients says she is still in "total shock and disbelief" about what he did.

Jolanta Kurz estimated she worked with Wust for about 10 years at Myoflex Massage and Rejuvenation Clinic. According to an obituary, Wust died in January of complications from multiple sclerosis.

In an interview on Friday, Kurz remembered Wust as a quiet and pleasant man.

"I didn't see any red flags," Kurz said. "I don't think anybody did suspect it."

The recordings were discovered by the executor of Wust's will after his January death, according to the College of Massage Therapists of New Brunswick.

Neither police nor the college have said how many people were filmed.

A Fredericton law firm told CBC News Friday at least two dozen women who were secretly filmed had contacted the firm.

Steven Barnett, a partner at Foster and Company, said the number of victims contacting the firm has been rising "on a daily basis."

Women have been approaching the law firm after word travelled on social media about a potential class-action lawsuit, Barnett said.

"I think the difficulty at this point in time is that not all of the women have been identified," he said.

"From my understanding, the investigators with the police are still actively trying to identify and contact victims."

The law firm is working with another Halifax-based firm, McKiggan Hebert, which does class action work throughout Atlantic Canada, Barnett said.

No documents for a proposed class-action lawsuit have been filed in court.

No sign of sharing

After learning about the secret videos, the College of Massage Therapists of New Brunswick hired its own private investigator, who determined no other current or former massage therapists knew of Wust's conduct.

It also found no evidence he posted or shared the recordings online or gave them to anyone else.

Wust's will lists lawyer Robert Jackson as the executor and trustee. Jackson declined comment.

Kurz said she found out about the recordings when police showed up to her clinic in February, two or three weeks after Wust died.

"Police came to my clinic and they looked in different rooms, just trying to establish if there are any recording devices in the clinic," Kurz said.

"They didn't find anything. That's the last I heard from them. They never contacted me again."

Kurz said police suspected Wust used a "pencil-like" device to make the recordings.

Wust's obituary says he stopped practising at the end of 2017 because of his health, but Kurz said he did some administrative work for her after that.

Number of possible victims unclear

The Fredericton Police Force declined an interview about the Wust case on Friday.

So far, police have only said they are investigating "a complaint of voyeurism against a deceased individual."

"We are confident that there is no further risk to the public, and are currently in the process of contacting any potential victims," police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said on Thursday.

College registrar Charline McLean told CBC News on Thursday that police have added a second full-time investigator to try to identify and contact the people who appear on the recordings.

"Our hopes are that one past member's actions doesn't cast a shadow on the profession as a whole," McLean said.

Trust important

The college has known about the recordings since February, when it was contacted by one of Wust's former patients.

When asked why the college didn't tell the public sooner, McLean said the college didn't want to "hinder" the ongoing police investigation.

"Mr. Wust has passed away so we didn't feel there was an immediate, I guess, threat to the public," McLean said.

Kurz, who still practises massage part time, urged people to be careful about who they select as a massage therapist and to make sure they trust that person.

"I was really upset about the whole situation," she said.

"I still am."

