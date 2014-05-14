Recall issued for Picoudi brand microgreens in N.B. and Quebec

Picoudi brand microgreens have been recalled in New Brunswick and Quebec because of possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Les Jardins Picoudi organic broccoli, arugula and coriander microgreens.

The agency issued the recall Friday. It recommends that anyone feeling sick after eating the products should contact their doctor.

There are no reported cases of illness from people eating the product, according to CFIA.