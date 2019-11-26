Cause of potholes on newly paved road being investigated, minister says

The Department of Transportation is investigating what went wrong with the chip sealing on a heavily travelled road in the Hampton area.

Pickwauket Road, also known as Route 845, runs from Hampton to the Kingston Peninsula in southern New Brunswick.

Paving crews finished chip sealing the poorly maintained road this fall and had plans to add a second seal in the spring.

However, potholes began forming on the road almost immediately after the work was finished, frustrating residents who were looking forward to having a new road.

Transportation Minister Bill Oliver said his department is looking into what caused potholes to appear so quickly. He said it was a project he was looking forward to completing because he travels that road daily.

"I know going into Hampton one day I counted them and there were over 20 potholes in one lane alone," he told Information Morning Saint John on Friday.

Oliver said it is too soon to place blame for the cause of the potholes.

The minister said the department is working with Maritime Road Recycling, the company that worked on the road, to see what caused the problem.

"Whether it was not enough base put down or whether it was compacting or, we're not sure exactly at this point in time," he said.

Oliver said it was possible the potholes were caused by underlying problems in the road's original construction or the lack of maintenance over the years.

In the meantime, Oliver said, the holes have been patched with hot asphalt and rolled down in hopes they will stay in place during the winter.

"We won't know until we do further investigation. And at this point in time we're just trying to do maintenance that will cover it for the next two months until we able to get back on it in spring."

Provincial engineers will be conducting tests to determine the cause and what the next steps may be.

In every paving job, Oliver said, engineers visit the site regularly to provide provincial oversight and make sure the company hired to do the work is doing it properly and following plans.

Oliver said provincial staff did oversee construction on the Pickwauket Road project.