Divers search for 2 people after pickup truck goes off Belleisle ferry

An RCMP dive team is searching the waters of Belleisle Bay, N.B., for two people in a pickup truck that went into the water during a ferry crossing early Sunday.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP said they were called to the scene just before 1:50 a.m., and were told that a truck drove off the Belleisle Ferry while it was out on the water.

They believe two people were inside it at the time.

Police were soon joined by Hampton Fire and Rescue. Chief Roger Breau said their fire department took its boat out to the site but wasn't able to recover anything.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, coast guard and RCMP dive unit also responded.

Rogers-Marsh said after 1 p.m. that the divers were on scene looking for the two people and their vehicle.

Police are trying to determine what happened, but "obviously our focus right now is trying to locate the two occupants," she said.

The ferry crosses Belleisle Bay between Routes 124 and 850. The one-kilometre crossing takes about seven minutes.