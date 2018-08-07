Driver of pickup truck implicated in fatal crash near Eel River Crossing ID'd

Northeast district RCMP have identified and spoken to the driver of a pickup truck implicated in a fatal hit-and-run head-on collision on Highway 11 near Eel River Crossing on Aug. 3.

The investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a 37-year-old Campbellton man, who was a passenger in the east-bound Honda Civic, is ongoing, Sgt. François Côté said Tuesday.

Anyone who may have seen a black GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling to Eel River Crossing between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., or has information is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP at 1-506-789-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), he said.

The crash occurred near the Eel River Crossing exit shortly after 5 a.m.

Police believe a west-bound pickup truck may have crossed the centre line and collided with the car.

The passenger in the Honda died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."

RCMP had previously asked for the public's assistance in locating the pickup driver, who allegedly fled the scene, leaving the damaged black GMC Sierra truck behind.

The crash forced the closure of the highway from Exit 388 at Eel River Crossing, about 25 kilometres east of Campbellton, to the Craig Road exit near Charlo, about three kilometres farther east.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.