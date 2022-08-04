Service Canada adds passport pickup location in Moncton

Service Canada is adding a passport pickup location in Moncton to help resolve an ongoing crisis that has had people waiting months for their documents. But you must have proof of travel.

The new location is one of four that will be added across the country, including in Alberta, Quebec and Yukon, in addition to eight locations previously announced.

Prior to Friday's announcement, Fredericton was the only location in New Brunswick offering in-person pickup.

Unlike regular Service Canada passport offices, these new locations will offer 10-day service.

This means that "Canadians can apply for a passport in one of those locations and the passport will be available in 10 business days, either by mail or in-person pick-up. If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they will need to visit a passport office that offers express or urgent pick-up service," the release said.

Fredericton remains the only location in the province that offers express and urgent pickup for passports, because the centre has the capacity to print the documents onsite.

"Service Canada is committed to our ongoing efforts to reduce the turnaround times for issuing Canadian passports and to improve delivery of government services," said Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development, in a news release.

"We will continue to identify gaps and areas of improvement to ensure Canadians receive the highest quality of service."

Service Canada said it hopes these locations will decrease wait times as it continues working through the unprecedented demand for passports that began last spring.

That demand dipped in September, with more than 50 per cent fewer applications, so far, compared to August.

Service Canada said it has issued over one million Canadian passports since April 1, 2022.