Orange Shirt Day founder visits Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton

In the 1970s, Orange Shirt Day creator Phyllis Webstad was forced into a residential school. Last month, she visited the Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton, which stands against everything residential schools stood for.

Phyllis Webstad visits Kehkimin, a school trying to revitalize the Wolastoqey language

A woman wearing an orange shirt that says 'every child matters' stands on a wooden porch.
Phyllis Webstad, creator of the Orange Shirt Day movement, visited the Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton in May. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

As a child, Webstad was stripped of her clothing, including the orange shirt she was wearing, when she was forced into a residential school in B.C.

As an adult, this experience inspired her to found the Orange Shirt Society. She travels the country sharing her story. 

While in New Brunswick in May, Wolastoq members including Elder Maggie Paul, Chief Ron Tremblay and CBC New Brunswick contributor Ann Paul received Webstad at Kehkimin, a Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton that hopes to revitalize the language and culture in young children.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.

Three women sit together on black folding chairs.
While visiting the Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school, Webstad sat in a sharing circle with educators, children and members of the Wolastoqey community. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Two women embrace in a hug.
For many, it was the first time meeting Webstad, Ann Paul said. 'She’s got such a beautiful soul and spirit, and how she spreads that love to everybody is amazing.' (Ann Paul/CBC)
WATCH | Phyllis Webstad has sharing circle with Indigenous educators at the Kehkimin immersion school in Fredericton 

Orange Shirt Day creator visits Wolastoqey immersion school in New Brunswick

45 minutes ago
Duration 3:26
Phyllis Webstad, from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation in British Columbia, had her orange shirt taken away at a residential school. Decades later, the founder of Orange Shirt Day visited a Wolastoqey school in Fredericton.
Three women and a man wearing orange shirts stand in a line.
From left to right: Roseanne Clark, Phyllis Webstad, Wolastoq Grand Council Chief Ron Tremblay and Sarah Philbrick. (Ann Paul/CBC)
WATCH |  A look inside Fredericton's first Wolastoqey immersion school 

First Wolastoqey immersion and land-based school underway in Fredericton

8 months ago
Duration 3:17
Kehkimin — which translates to “teach me” — is aiming to help revitalize the Wolastoqey language in New Brunswick through land-based immersion education.
A group of adults and children sit on black folding chairs.
The Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school operates out of the Killarney Lodge's ground floor. Kehkimin translates to 'teach me.' (Ann Paul/CBC)
A woman wearing an orange shirt signs a book for a woman wearing a denim jacket.
Webstad is the author of two children's books about Orange Shirt Day, as well as upcoming children's book Every Child Matters. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work. 

now