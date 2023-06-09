Orange Shirt Day founder visits Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton
Phyllis Webstad visits Kehkimin, a school trying to revitalize the Wolastoqey language
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
In the 1970s, Orange Shirt Day creator Phyllis Webstad was forced into a residential school. Last month, she visited the Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton, which stands against everything residential schools stood for.
As a child, Webstad was stripped of her clothing, including the orange shirt she was wearing, when she was forced into a residential school in B.C.
As an adult, this experience inspired her to found the Orange Shirt Society. She travels the country sharing her story.
While in New Brunswick in May, Wolastoq members including Elder Maggie Paul, Chief Ron Tremblay and CBC New Brunswick contributor Ann Paul received Webstad at Kehkimin, a Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton that hopes to revitalize the language and culture in young children.
