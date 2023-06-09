Orange Shirt Day founder visits Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

In the 1970s, Orange Shirt Day creator Phyllis Webstad was forced into a residential school. Last month, she visited the Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton, which stands against everything residential schools stood for.

As a child, Webstad was stripped of her clothing, including the orange shirt she was wearing, when she was forced into a residential school in B.C.

As an adult, this experience inspired her to found the Orange Shirt Society. She travels the country sharing her story.

While in New Brunswick in May, Wolastoq members including Elder Maggie Paul, Chief Ron Tremblay and CBC New Brunswick contributor Ann Paul received Webstad at Kehkimin, a Wolastoqey immersion school in Fredericton that hopes to revitalize the language and culture in young children.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.

While visiting the Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school, Webstad sat in a sharing circle with educators, children and members of the Wolastoqey community. (Ann Paul/CBC)

For many, it was the first time meeting Webstad, Ann Paul said. 'She’s got such a beautiful soul and spirit, and how she spreads that love to everybody is amazing.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

WATCH | Phyllis Webstad has sharing circle with Indigenous educators at the Kehkimin immersion school in Fredericton Orange Shirt Day creator visits Wolastoqey immersion school in New Brunswick Duration 3:26 Phyllis Webstad, from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation in British Columbia, had her orange shirt taken away at a residential school. Decades later, the founder of Orange Shirt Day visited a Wolastoqey school in Fredericton.

From left to right: Roseanne Clark, Phyllis Webstad, Wolastoq Grand Council Chief Ron Tremblay and Sarah Philbrick. (Ann Paul/CBC)

WATCH | A look inside Fredericton's first Wolastoqey immersion school First Wolastoqey immersion and land-based school underway in Fredericton Duration 3:17 Kehkimin — which translates to “teach me” — is aiming to help revitalize the Wolastoqey language in New Brunswick through land-based immersion education.

The Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school operates out of the Killarney Lodge's ground floor. Kehkimin translates to 'teach me.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

Webstad is the author of two children's books about Orange Shirt Day, as well as upcoming children's book Every Child Matters. (Ann Paul/CBC)

