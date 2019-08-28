Rescuing the past: Student spends her summer bringing old photos back to life

While some students spend their summers waiting tables or working as a lifeguard, Kathleen Pond spent hers rescuing photos from being lost forever.

Pond is a summer student working at New Brunswick's provincial archives in Fredericton. She says she has spent countless hours as part of her internship restoring photos, many of which are more than a century old.

"Some aren't too bad, they might have rip or a tear or a few discolourations. There's some others that whole chunks could be missing, particularly glass negatives."

Pond said with some of the glass negatives, the emulsion on the glass that holds the image has flaked away because of age or the way it was stored making it difficult when it comes to the restoration process.

Many hours of work for one photo

In one picture of a woman sitting in a chair, there were tiny cracks and splotches all over the image.

(Provincial Archives)

"The cracks in this one are very very tiny, I had to zoom in quite far so I wasn't getting rid of any of the detail of the actual photo."

Pond said keeping as much detail on the woman's face is important. Her name is unknown but keeping the picture as close as possible to the original may help to identify her in the future.

"Someday maybe someone will come in and say, 'Hey, I know that person'. So you don't want to change how she looks because that wouldn't be accurate."

'Do our best'

Pond used Photoshop to help restore and match the missing parts of the picture believed to have been taken in the late 1800s.

In another glass negative, Pond had to fix a spot where a scratch around a man's face caused the emulsion to flake away.

Kathleen Pond is a summer student at the provincial archives (Vanessa VanderValk/CBC)

"There are definitely areas that can't be fully restored because there is too much missing or it would destroy the detail, but we definitely do our best."

Pond compares her restoration work to putting together a puzzle.

"You're like 'Okay, how do I fix this in a way that things remain the same?'"

Pond also loves getting to look at all the old photographs, with her favourites being after 1910 when photographers started to get away from taking still, formal portraits.

"You begin to see more candid shots and I really like the candid shots."