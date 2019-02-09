New Brunswick native gets the call to the Philadelphia Flyers

Philippe Myers could be suiting up for his NHL debut tonight.

The Dieppe, N.B. native has been called up by the Philadelphia Flyers and will be available to play Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flyers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flyers</a> have recalled defenseman <a href="https://twitter.com/philmyers06?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@philmyers06</a> from the <a href="https://twitter.com/LVPhantoms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LVPhantoms</a> (AHL). In addition, the club has placed forward Corban Knight on waivers. <a href="https://t.co/DRxcbEN8Q7">https://t.co/DRxcbEN8Q7</a> —@NHLFlyers

He was recalled from Philadelphia's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he led the team in goals by a defenceman.

Myers, 22, played four seasons in the QMJHL for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and helped lead the team to the championship in 2015-16.

He also played for Team Canada in the world juniors in 2017, helping the team to a silver medal.