New Brunswick native gets the call to the Philadelphia Flyers

New Brunswick's Philippe Myers has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers and will be available to play Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Defenceman Phillipe Myers won a silver medal with Team Canada in 2017

CBC News ·
Philippe Myers of Dieppe has been recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers. (Philippe Myers/Twitter)

Philippe Myers could be suiting up for his NHL debut tonight.

The Dieppe, N.B. native has been called up by the Philadelphia Flyers and will be available to play Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. 

He was recalled from Philadelphia's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he led the team in goals by a defenceman.  

Myers, 22, played four seasons in the QMJHL for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and helped lead the team to the championship in 2015-16.

He also played for Team Canada in the world juniors in 2017, helping the team to a silver medal.

