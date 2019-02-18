Dieppe's Philippe Myers makes his NHL debut with Flyers

Philippe Myers of Dieppe can now say he's undefeated in the National Hockey League.

Myers played his first game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, coming away with the win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The 22-year-old defenceman helped get his team the win when he was able to keep the puck deep in the offensive zone, which led to the Flyer's game-winning goal. He was also able to get a shot on goal.

Philippe Myers played his first game in the NHL against the Detroit Red Wings. (Submitted by Philadelphia Flyers)

"It's outstanding to see a player from New Brunswick go through, make it to the NHL, and he's got a lot of potential," said Nic Jansen, executive director for Hockey New Brunswick.

"We're excited to continue watching him play in the next 10 to 15 years."

Myers came into the league as an undrafted free agent, signing a contract with the Flyers in 2015. Myers had been playing for the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Myers got the call-up to play with the Flyers earlier in the month, and got his first ice time on Sunday. Jansen believes Myers will have a positive impact in the Philadelphia locker room.

Myers gives his dad a hug after finishing his first game in the NHL. (Submitted by the Philadelphia Flyers)

"If you talk to past coaches, if you talk to players, everyone has positive things to say about Philippe," said Jansen.

"He's always a positive around his teammates, so everything that's always spoken about Philippe is always spoken very highly."

Before playing for the Phantoms. he played for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL, and in 2017 he helped the Canadian world juniors team win a silver medal.

Myers will get a chance to be back on the ice on Tuesday when the Flyers play the Tampa Bay Lightning.