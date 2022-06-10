Moncton man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

A Moncton man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Philip Matthew Francis, 43, who appeared in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday, was also ordered to submit a DNA sample and will be on the national sex offender registry for life, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

Following his release, Francis must abide by several conditions for 25 years, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and not attending any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be.

The charge stemmed from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, launched in February 2020 by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, based on information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, said Ouellette.

On March 16, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a home on Westbrook Circle, in Moncton. Officers seized several electronic devices, and a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was later released on conditions.

On March 31, 2022, Francis was charged with possession of child pornography and subsequently pleaded guilty, Ouellette said.

The ICE unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The RCMP's digital forensics services unit, the Codiac Regional RCMP and the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre assisted with the investigation.