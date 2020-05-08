N.B. jobless rate at 13.2% as province moves to ease restrictions on business

New Brunswick's unemployment rate jumped to 13.2 per in April as the economic effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt across the province.

Labour force data was released by Statistics Canada on Friday, just as the province is expected to further loosen restrictions on business imposed because of COVID-19.

This new phase of the New Brunswick recovery plan includes allowing some businesses and restaurants to reopen as long as they adopts physical distancing measures.

The unemployment rate rose 4.4 per cent from March to April, after the province lost 27,900 full-time jobs and 6,400 part-time jobs in one month. The rate for Canada as a whole climbed to 13 per cent.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday that he expects to announce the province is moving to phase two of the plan to ease pandemic restrictions.

The decision to go to the next phase of recovery comes after only two new cases were found in the province in over two weeks

"We had two excellent weeks," Higgs told Information Morning Fredericton.

"We had a couple of new cases over the last four days, but nothing that wasn't expected. … We are at that phase two."

Phase two will allow gatherings of 10 people or less, as long as physical distancing is observed.

The two-household bubble would remain.

Higgs said a major change under the looser restrictions is that more elective surgeries and other services will now be provided by procedures will be permitted at hospitals.