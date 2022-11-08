Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available to N.B. children 5 and under

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is now available to New Brunswick children between the ages of six months and five years, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

Health Canada approved a three-dose primary series of three micrograms each of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged six months to four years old in early September.

A two-dose series of the Moderna vaccine has been available to this age group in the province since July.

"Public Health continues to strongly recommend New Brunswickers stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines," Dr. Yves Leger, acting chief medical officer of health, said in a statement. "This includes having young children get their initial vaccines and everyone else getting a booster when they are eligible.

"This is especially important as we move indoors during the winter months and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19, are expected to rise."

CBC News has asked the Department of Health for the vaccination rate among children under five in New Brunswick and is awaiting a response.

The national uptake has been low, the latest numbers from the Public Health Agency of Canada show. Only 6.5 per cent of children under five have received one dose of vaccine, as of Oct. 9, while one per cent have received two doses.

By comparison, 86.9 per cent of Canadians five and older have received one dose, while 84.2 per cent have received two doses.

Booster doses are available to all New Brunswickers five years or older, as long as five months have passed since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, whichever is more recent, the Department of Health said.

Vaccination clinics continue to be offered across the province by Public Health and at participating pharmacies. More information on clinic locations is available online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

To see which COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for adults or children, residents may refer to the SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines (COVID-19) information sheet.