Pfizer's Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster arrives in New Brunswick

Pfizer's new Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster has arrived in New Brunswick, according to the head of the pharmacists' association.

Some pharmacies received shipments of the Pfizer bivalent Thursday, with more expected into next week, said executive director Jake Reid.

The Department of Health has not yet announced when appointments for Pfizer's bivalent booster will open up or who will be eligible.

CBC News has requested an update and is awaiting a response.

As of Tuesday, Public Health officials were still reviewing the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) regarding the Pfizer bivalent.

"They expect to provide an update on the availability of that vaccine for New Brunswickers in the near future," Department of Health spokesperson Adam Bowie had said.

Pharmacies have started setting up their Pfizer bivalent vaccination clinics in anticipation of a government announcement because some already have doses arriving, said Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association. (Submitted by Jake Reid)

Pharmacists are waiting to hear from Public Health, said Reid.

"We would expect within days, very shortly, the government should announce that the bivalent is here and people can start booking their appointments," he said.

The updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine targets the original virus as well as the strains now most common in New Brunswick and across the country — the highly transmissible Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Of the 192 most recent random samples sent for sequencing, 93 per cent were the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5, and seven per cent were the Omicron subvariant BA.4.

A new Omicron subvariant with mutations shown to allow it to better evade immunity from vaccination and prior infection has also been confirmed in the province.

A single case of BA.2.75.2 was detected in September, the Department of Health confirmed earlier this week, although it was not listed separately in any of the weekly COVIDWatch reports since then.

"This would have been included within the 'BA.2' percentages of samples," Bowie had said in an emailed statement.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer bivalent Oct. 7 for use as a booster dose in people 12 years of age and older.

'A lot' of people waiting for Pfizer

Moderna's Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine has been available as a booster to New Brunswickers 18 and older since Oct. 11, provided five months have passed since their last dose or infection.

Moderna's Spikevax bivalent targets the original coronavirus and the Omicron variant BA.1 that emerged late last year and drove the largest wave of infection and hospitalization in the pandemic.

"While New Brunswickers may eventually be able to choose which shot they receive, they are considered similar, so it's best to accept whatever one is most readily available," Bowie has said.

Both, he said, are "effective at promoting a good immune response against the circulating virus strains."

Some pharmacies and Public Health clinics have been offering the Moderna bivalent booster since Oct. 11. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Still, Reid believes "a lot" of people are waiting, based on what pharmacists are hearing.

There have even been "a few stories" of people showing up to get their booster, only to leave once they learn it's the Moderna product, he said.

"I think that there's still perhaps this misconception that if you've gotten Pfizer all along, for instance, 'Well I haven't had any reactions, you know, I haven't had a sore arm. Well maybe I should stick with Pfizer.'

But studies have shown Moderna is also "very effective," said Reid.

If people are due for their booster, they should get it "as soon as they can," he said. "That's the most important thing for their health."

Reid could not say what, if any, concerns there are about the province's Moderna bivalent inventory expiring.

"Over the course of the pandemic, we have had, sometimes … vaccines expire, and it's an unfortunate situation," he said.

"Early in the pandemic when we thought there would be a lot of wastage, there really wasn't that much. So that might be balancing out now."

A total of 22.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their second COVID-19 booster shot, up from 22.5 per cent a week ago, and 53.8 per cent have received their first booster, unchanged.

Third and fourth booster rates are not included in the province's weekly COVIDWatch report.

Booster doses are available at select pharmacies across the province and at Public Health clinics in some areas.

Some pharmacies offer online scheduling, while others require people to call to book an appointment. A list of participating pharmacies is available online.