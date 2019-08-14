Brief but steep hike in fuel prices possible on Wednesday

New Brunswick could be in for a steep but temporary one-day price hike on some petroleum products Wednesday after trouble in Saudi Arabia triggered a wild day of trading in New York on Monday.

Price increases in New Brunswick, which could reach seven cents per litre on affected fuels, will almost certainly strike heating oil and may also affect diesel pricing. Less clear is whether gasoline prices will be touched.

Nevertheless, oddities in New Brunswick petroleum-pricing laws mean any spike in costs on Wednesday would last just 24 hours, with most of the increases disappearing on Thursday.

New Brunswick regulates maximum prices that can be charged for petroleum in the province and normally adjusts that limit each Thursday, but legislation allows for early and temporary changes during periods of unusual volatility in gasoline, diesel and heating oil spot markets in New York.

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco plant in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 14 in this picture obtained from social media. (Video obtained by Reuters)

On Monday prices in those markets for all petroleum fuels surged dramatically following a series of attacks on oil targets in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, spot prices for diesel and heating oil were both bid up more than six Canadian cents per litre by the end of the day Monday from where they were when markets closed last Friday.

Under New Brunswick petroleum pricing laws, market increases in a single day of trading of more than five cents on heating oil and six cents on diesel and gasoline have to be passed through to New Brunswick consumers within 32 hours.

Trading in gasoline on Monday was slightly less affected and, according to the EIA, rising just 5.9 cents Cdn per litre, which is just below the threshold requiring a special increase in New Brunswick.

However, those numbers are all estimates. Final trading numbers compiled by the private U.S. energy information company, Platts, determine whether requirements for early price changes in New Brunswick are met and those are not publicly available.

New Brunswick's Energy and Utilities Board, which is in charge of petroleum price setting in the province, will not reveal what Platts data show and does not disclose pricing changes in advance.

Petro-Canada station raise price

In Saint John on Tuesday, Petro-Canada raised its wholesale prices on diesel fuel 7.1 cents per litre to local buyers, lending weight to the likelihood a special price spike is coming on that fuel.

Wholesale prices in New Brunswick are not regulated and tend to closely follow increases and decreases in trading in New York from the previous day.

Wholesale gasoline prices in Saint John increased less than five cents, suggesting it will not change until regular price setting on Thursday.