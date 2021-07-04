Petite-Lamèque man dead after single-vehicle crash

A 41-year-old Petite-Lamèque man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Cécile, on Lamèque Island, according to RCMP.

RCMP said they were called to the scene on Route 313 shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the vehicle left the road and rolled over into the ditch.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.